A Cambodian woman holds a portrait of the former leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha on a street near the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian police officer stands guard on a street near the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian police officers block a supporter of the former leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha, on a street near the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian police officers move supporters of the the former leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha away from the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

(FILE) Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha, 64, is detained during a police raid at his home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sep. 3, 2017 (reissued Nov. 16, 2017). EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Cambodia opposition leader to remain in pre-trial custody until polls end

A Cambodian court Tuesday approved the extension of pre-trial detention of the opposition leader arrested in September on treason charges.

That extension will see him remain under arrest until the general elections in July are over.