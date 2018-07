Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) greets his supporters during a political campaign in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Authorities in Cambodia were finalizing preparations on Saturday for the national legislative elections, whose legitimacy has been called into question by domestic and international observers after the country's main opposition party was dissolved last year.

National Election Committee officials began installing ballot boxes and preparing materials and documentation for around 23,000 booths to be used in Sunday's elections, in which 8.3 million Cambodians are registered to vote.