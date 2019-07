Former Radio Free Asia reporter Uon Chhin (R) is escorted by authorities as he arrives at the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

Former Radio Free Asia reporter Yeang Sothearin (C) is escorted by authorities as he arrives at the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, July 26, 2019. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

A court in Cambodia on Friday began prosecuting two former journalists of the United States-funded broadcaster Radio Free Asia for alleged espionage, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Cambodian reporters Uon Chhin and Yeang Sothearin, who have denied that they undermined national security by providing information to a foreign country, arrived at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in the morning, an EFE-epa journalist reported.