A students have their temperature checked as they arrive at a school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 07 September 2020. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia reopened schools on Monday with strict social distancing measures after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and after having managed to keep infections under control.

The country has managed to keep infections under control with 274 confirmed cases detected and no deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. EFE-EPA