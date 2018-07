Buddhist monks ride on a motorbike to support the League for Democracy Party (LDP) during a political campaign in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Supporters of the Cambodian People's Party hold balloons as they attend a political campaign in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday promised to maintain peace in the country and lauded the government's respect for rule of law and commitment to democracy on the final day of the election campaign before voters go to the polls Sunday.

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), expected to win the majority of the 125 seats at stake, gathered thousands of supporters in Phnom Penh where strongman Hun Sen expressed confidence in winning the elections again.