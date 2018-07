Swapnil Dangarikar (2-R), a Guinness World Records adjudicator, presents a certificate to Sann Vathana (C) of the GoGo Cambodia movement, during a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodia on Sunday entered the Guinness World Records for the longest woven scarf during a ceremony in Phnom Penh attended by thousands.

More than 20,000 people including organizers, students, volunteers, artists, dancers and members of the public joined the event on Koh Pich (Diamond Island) where they walked the length of the scarf, or krama in Khmer, before heading to the stage to hear an announcement about whether the endeavor had succeeded, according to an epa reporter.