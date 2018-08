Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha, 64, is detained during a police ride at his home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sept. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Cambodian Prince Sisowath Thomico (C) and supporters of the former opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) gather near the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Kem Sokha, president of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), attends a congress at the party Headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mar. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia's top court denied bail to the country's opposition leader on Wednesday amid hopes he would be let out following the release of journalists and activists in recent days.

Kem Sokha, the 65-year-old head of the dissolved Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), was not present in Phnom Penh's Supreme Court for the hearing. He has been held in an isolated prison in Tbong Khmum province near the Vietnam border for nearly a year.