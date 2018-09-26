A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen pay respect at the funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang at the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Senior Officers of Monitoring of the Cambodian Human Rights and Development Association (ADHOC), Yi Soksan (C-L), Nay Vanda (C-R, rear) and Ny Sokha (C) arrive at the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Mar. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KITH SEREY

Senior Officers of Monitoring of Cambodian Human Rights and Development Association (ADHOC), (L-R) Ny Sokha, Yi Soksan, Nay Vanda and Lim Mony pray during a ceremony at their office Headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KITH SEREY

A Phnom Penh court on Wednesday convicted a National Election Committee high official and four members of the Cambodian Human Rights and Development Association on bribery charges and gave them suspended five-year jail sentences, human rights organizations reported.

The time already served by the five during their pre-trial detention was included in the sentencing and the remaining jail time was suspended after they were found guilty of bribing a witness, according to a report by the nonprofit Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights.