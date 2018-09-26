A Phnom Penh court on Wednesday convicted a National Election Committee high official and four members of the Cambodian Human Rights and Development Association on bribery charges and gave them suspended five-year jail sentences, human rights organizations reported.
The time already served by the five during their pre-trial detention was included in the sentencing and the remaining jail time was suspended after they were found guilty of bribing a witness, according to a report by the nonprofit Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights.