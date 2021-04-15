A man prays at a stupa during Khmer New Year celebrations at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 14 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

A pedestrian shows his permission letter to a police officer on a street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

A pedestrian stops in front of a police barrier on a street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

People travel with a motorbike on an empty street in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh and a nearby town entered into a two-week lockdown Thursday to curb a rapidly spreading Covid-19 wave after Prime Minister Hun Sen warned that the country was “on the brink of a tragedy.”