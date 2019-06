Rath Rott Mony (2-R) is escorted by police officers during his arrival to Phnom Penh Municipal court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

Rath Rott Mony (R) sits in a police truck during his arrival to Phnom Penh Municipal court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

A Phnom Penh court on Wednesday sentenced a fixer and translator to two years in jail for his role in making a documentary about child sexual exploitation in Cambodia.

Rath Rott Mony, 48, was convicted of “incitement to discriminate" and ordered to pay a fine of 35 million riel ($8,600) in compensation to two people appearing in the film, the government-aligned Fresh News reported.