Cambodian Buddhist monks walk past the front of former opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leader Kem Sokha's house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 10 September 2018. The Municipal Court released Kem Sokha on bail on 10 September after he was formally charged with treason and espionage over an alleged plot against the government with unnamed foreigners. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Supporters and police officers stand in front of former opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leader Kem Sokha's house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 10 September 2018. The Municipal Court released Kem Sokha on bail on 10 September after he was formally charged with treason and espionage over an alleged plot against the government with unnamed foreigners. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

A Cambodian Buddhist monk speaks to the media as he stands in front of former opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leader Kem Sokha's house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 10 September 2018. The Municipal Court released Kem Sokha on bail on 10 September after he was formally charged with treason and espionage over an alleged plot against the government with unnamed foreigners. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Kem Sokha (R), President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), gives a speech to his supporters during a campaign for the Cambodian local council elections in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 02 June 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/KITH SEREY

The leader of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), who was arrested in September 2017 on treason charges, was allowed to leave prison on Monday after a judge approved his release on bail.

The judge, who rejected Kem Sokha's fifth plea for bail at the end of August, approved his request this time due to health issues, according to a circular of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, cited by the pro-government news portal Fresh News.