An officer of the Cambodian National Election Committee (NEC) holds an indelible ink bottle during an election ink testing event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Officials of the Cambodian National Election Committee Tuesday unveiled bottles of indelible ink, to be used in the upcoming elections at the end of the month, for representatives of political parties and other organizations following online rumors that the ink might poison voters.

They also tested the ink on volunteers, who had their fingers marked with the ink and held them up to show the cameras, an efe-epa journalist reports.