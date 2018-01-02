Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen waves as he arrives at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Kem Sokha (R), President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), gives a speech to his supporters during a campaign for the Cambodian local council elections in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

Cambodia faces an election year with its principal opposition leader in jail on Tuesday and the government set to ramp up measures to silence dissent despite calls for free and fair elections.

The dissolution of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (PRNC) by the Supreme Court in November, which followed the imprisonment in September of the party's leader, Kem Sokha, was the culmination of a government-led campaign to quash the opposition after the ruling People's Party of Cambodia posted disappointing results in local elections held in June.