Cambodia's opposition leader Kem Sokha, 64, is detained during a police ride at his home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 03 September 2017 (reissued 16 November 2017). EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Kem Sokha, President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), attends a congress at the party Headquarters in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 02 March 2017 (reissued 14 January 2020). EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Opposition leader Kem Sokha greets Carmen Moreno (not pictured), European Union (EU) Ambassador to Cambodia, during her arrival at Sokha's house in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 13 November 2019 (reissued 14 January 2020). EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha denied all charges against him as his controversial treason trial began in Phnom Penh amid criticism Wednesday.

The 66-year-old Cambodia National Rescue Party co-founder is accused of conspiring with the United States to overthrow Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government and faces up to 30 years in jail if found guilty. His case has been widely criticized as politically motivated, with concerns that his treatment since his midnight arrest in 2017 has violated rights norms. EFE-EPA