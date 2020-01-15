Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha denied all charges against him as his controversial treason trial began in Phnom Penh amid criticism Wednesday.
The 66-year-old Cambodia National Rescue Party co-founder is accused of conspiring with the United States to overthrow Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government and faces up to 30 years in jail if found guilty. His case has been widely criticized as politically motivated, with concerns that his treatment since his midnight arrest in 2017 has violated rights norms. EFE-EPA