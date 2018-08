(FILE) - Kem Sokha (R), President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), gives a speech to his supporters during a campaign for the Cambodian local council elections in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

A Cambodian court Thursday extended the pretrial detention of the country's main opposition leader, Kem Sokha, by six months, following his arrest almost a year ago on charges of treason.

"Hundreds of police stationed around CC3 prison where judge just gives #KemSokha another 6 months of pretrial detention. This is torture," his daughter Monovithya Kem said on Twitter.