Cambodian police officers stand guard on a street near the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian police officer (C) stands guard as Buddhist monks walk pass police barriers on a street near the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian police officers stand guard on a street near the Appeals Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Kem Sokha (R), President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), gives a speech to his supporters during a campaign for the Cambodian local council elections in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jun. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

The leader of the now-dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party who is facing charges of treason was denied bail by a Cambodian court Thursday.

Kem Sokha was arrested in Sept. 2017, and could face between 15 to 30 years in prison if found guilty.