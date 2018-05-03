Sam Rainsy, then President of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), arrives at the National Assembly during a plenary session in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Apr. 09, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAK REMISSA

One of the main opposition parties in Cambodia Thursday announced it will not contest upcoming general elections owing to a spiraling political crisis in the country and demanded measures to ensure free and fair elections.

The Candle Light Party, formerly known as the Sam Rainsy Party, announced its decision after its leader, Sam Rainsy - exiled in France - called for a boycott of the elections, scheduled to be held in July, following the dissolution of the opposition coalition and judicial persecution of its leaders.