A Cambodian worker works on a building near a billboard with portraits of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R) and President of the National Assembly Heng Samrin (L), in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAK REMISSA

The Prime Minister of Cambodia on Monday claimed that the recent elections, which his party had won in a landslide, were fair and transparent.

The Cambodian People's Party (CPP), led by Hun Sen, secured 4,875,189 of the 6,946,164 votes, or 76.78 percent, according to preliminary results.