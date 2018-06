(FILE) Cambodian Prince Norodom Ranariddh (R), and his wife Ouk Phalla (L), arrive to attend a congress in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan. 19, 2015 (reissued Jun. 18, 2018). EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

(FILE) A picture made available on Oct. 3, 2008 shows Cambodian Prince Norodom Ranariddh (C) greeting journalists at a formal dinner in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Oct. 2, 2008 (reissued Jun. 18, 2018). EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian Prince Norodom Ranariddh's car sits on the road street after a car crash killed his wife Ouk Phalla, in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, Jun. 17, 2018 (issued Jun. 18, 2018). EPA-EFE/ROS PINA

A Cambodian prince was injured and his wife killed after the car in which they were traveling collided with a taxi in the southwest of the country.

Ouk Phalla, aged 39 and wife of Prince Norodom Ranariddh, died of her injuries in a hospital in Preah Sihanouk province, an efe-epa journalist reported Monday.