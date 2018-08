(FILE) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R), holds his ballot next to his wife Bun Rany (L), at a polling station in Kandal province, Cambodia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won all the seats in the Jul. 29 general elections in which the opposition was declared illegal and banned from participating, the country's Electoral Commission announced Wednesday night.

The Electoral Commission announced the official results of the general elections, showing that all the 125 seats in the National Assembly went to Prime Minister Hun Sen's party, which received 76.78 percent of the votes.