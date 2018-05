Cambodian people take a selfie next to the remains of victims who died during the Khmer Rouge regime during a ceremony at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian performers show a scene from the notorious 'Killing Fields' in mass graves of the Khmer Rouge's victims during a ceremony at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 20, 2018. EPA/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian man prays next to a stupa of victims who died during the Khmer Rouge regime as he attends a ceremony at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodians on Sunday participated in the annual National Day of Remembrance, a commemoration of the victims of the Communist Khmer Rouge regime of 1975-79.

People prayed for the victims at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center on the outskirts of the capital Phnom Penh, photos from an epa photographer showed.