President Paul Biya (C) and wife Chantal (C-R) arrive for his swearing in ceremony at the national assembly in Yaounde, Cameroon, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE MAINIMO

Members of the Constitutional Council and Supreme Court arrive at the national assembly for the swearing in ceremony of President Paul Biya in Yaounde, Cameroon, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE MAINIMO

Cameroon's President Paul Biya (C) attends his swearing in ceremony at the national assembly in Yaounde, Cameroon, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE MAINIMO

Cameroon's president was sworn in for a seventh term on Tuesday in front of the national assembly, after being proclaimed the winner of last month's election with more than 71 percent of the vote.

On Oct. 22, Cameroon's constitutional court announced that Paul Biya, 85, was the winner of the Oct. 7 election, making him the longest-serving Sub-Saharan African leader.