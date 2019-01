Cameroonians walk under a billboard with the image of president Paul Biya after witnessing his swearing in as President of Cameroon for a seventh term in Yaounde, Cameroon, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE MAINIMO

The Chairman of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon Professor Maurice Kamto speaks during a press conference in Yaounde, Cameroon, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE MAINIMO

Police in Cameroon have arrested the country's main opposition leader in the southwestern city of Douala after recent anti-government protests, a senior party member told EFE Tuesday.

The police detained Maurice Kamto, who unsuccessfully ran for president against Paul Biya, late Monday.