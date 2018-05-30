The French police Wednesday cleared the largest migrant camp in Paris, which housed more than 1,500 people, in what was the 34th operation of its kind in the city since June 2015.
The operation began after 6am without incident.
General view of tents at a makeshift camp along the Canal Saint Denis, in Paris, France, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN DE ROSA
