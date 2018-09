People pass next to the souvenirs shop with the Post cards with Macedonian emblems in the old Turkish market in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Macedonians ride bicycles in front of a giant banner reading 'For European Macedonia' in the center of Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

People pass next to the office of the coalition that supports the upcoming referendum where on the windows are posters with the the phrases 'A safe future for our children (L,up) and 'Come out for European Macedonia' (L,bottom) in the center of Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Sept. 28, 2018.EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A 20-day campaign ahead of a referendum on changing the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) came to a close on Friday ahead of the vote to be held at the weekend.

On Sunday the citizens of the small Baltic country will go to the polls to answer the question: "Do you support European Union and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece?"