Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attends a rally in Maturin, Venezuela, on May 10, 2018 (issued 13 May 2018). Machado and others leaders are demanding the forced resignation President Nicolas Maduro, who is running for re-election in the nationwide election on May 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

As an atypical presidential campaign approaches its end, in Venezuela another non-electoral message is circulating around the country calling for the forced resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, who is running for re-election on May 20.

EFE accompanied the driving figure behind the initiative, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, on a tour through the eastern state of Monagas to witness the activity in the run-up to the election.