A handout picture made available by NASA on June 5, 2016 shows an image taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) using powerful lens to photograph three reefs of Australia's Great Barrier Reef, seen from space, Oct. 15, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Queensland, Australia, Nov. 25, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An undated handout picture made available by Australia's James Cook University (JCU) on Jan. 31, 2016 shows marine life in the Great Barrier Reef, in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES COOK UNIVERSITY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A campaign was launched in Australia on Wednesday to push for citizenship to be granted to the Great Barrier Reef in order to strengthen protection of the world's largest living organism.

The Change.org petition, addressed to the ministers of environment, citizenship and home affairs as well as Prime Minister Scott Morrison, highlighted that the Great Barrier Reef protects the country's coastline and contributes about AU$6.4 billion ($4.5 billion) annually to its economy, as well as supporting 64,000 jobs.