A campaign was launched in Australia on Wednesday to push for citizenship to be granted to the Great Barrier Reef in order to strengthen protection of the world's largest living organism.
The Change.org petition, addressed to the ministers of environment, citizenship and home affairs as well as Prime Minister Scott Morrison, highlighted that the Great Barrier Reef protects the country's coastline and contributes about AU$6.4 billion ($4.5 billion) annually to its economy, as well as supporting 64,000 jobs.