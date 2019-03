New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/SNPA/FILE/POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

A campaign to show solidarity with the Muslim community is encouraging New Zealanders to wear headscarves on Friday, a week after attacks on two Christchurch mosques killed 50 people.

Organizer of "Scarves in Solidarity" Raewyn Rasch told EFE that the campaign invites people in the country to wear a headscarf and show that "New Zealand is an inclusive society".