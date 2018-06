Ricardo Anaya, presidential candidate of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), speaks during his last campaign event in Leon, Mexico, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Armas

Jose Antonio Meade (C), presidential candidate of the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), participates in his last campaign event in Saltillo, Mexico, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate of the left-leaning National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), participates in his last campaign event in Mexico City, Mexico, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

After months of constant campaign ads and campaign events, an electoral blackout period began Thursday in Mexico and will continue until July 1, the day Mexicans will come out to vote for the president, members of Congress and some 3,400 other elective positions.

"Starting in the first minute of June 28, we begin a period of reflection to decide who to vote for, which will last 3 days until July 1," Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) said on Twitter.