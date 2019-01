John McCallum of Canada speaks at a press conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar.30, 2016. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The Prime Minister of Canada has fired his ambassador to China after the diplomat made a controversial statement regarding an extradition case of a senior Huawei executive detained in Canada.

"Last night, I asked for and accepted John McCallum's resignation as Canada's ambassador to China," Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Saturday.