Polling places opened early Monday morning in Canada, with voters heading to the polls to elect a new government just two years after the most recent balloting and with voter surveys indicating that neither the Liberal Party of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or the Conservative Party will achieve an absolute majority in Parliament.
Canada heads to polls to elect new government amid 4th pandemic wave
Voters wait in line at a polling place in Brossard, Quebec, Canada, on Sept. 20, 2021. EFE/Andre Pichette