Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a joint with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky press conference at Mariinsky palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 May 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday proposed a complete freeze on the sale and purchase of new firearms after an 18-year-old gunman shot dead 19 students and two teachers at a school in the United States.

Trudeau introduced a bill in parliament that would tighten gun control in Canada and freeze private ownership of all short-barrelled firearms by making it illegal to buy them.