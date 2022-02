Trucks block a street near the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

A drone photo from the Detroit side of the Ambassador Bridge linking the United States and Canada on 11 February 2022. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Protesters opposed to pandemic measures block a street near the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on 11 February 2022. EFE/Julio Cesar Rivas

The Canadian government was gearing up Friday to end the blockade of the bridge that is the main land route to the United States by truck drivers opposed to anti-pandemic measures.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured US President Joe Biden in a telephone call that the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit, would be re-opened.