Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, seen here, announced Monday that the decision to expel the Venezuelan embassy's charge d'affaires was taken in response to the Nicolas Maduro government after it declared a Canadian diplomat persona non grata. EFE-EPA/File

Canada announced Monday that the decision to expel the Venezuelan embassy's charge d'affaires was taken in response to the Nicolas Maduro government after it declared a Canadian diplomat persona non grata.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the measure Monday in a statement that also said the Venezuelan ambassador, whom Caracas withdrew from the country in protest against the sanctions adopted by Ottawa against the Maduro regime, "is no long welcome in Canada."