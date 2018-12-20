Canada revealed a third Canadian national in just over a week has been detained in China since the arrest in Vancouver, British Columbia, of Huawei Technologies Co.'s chief financial officer, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Thursday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that this new case appears to differ from the detention last week of two Canadians -- a former diplomat, Michael Kovrig, and an entrepreneur, Michael Spavor, with ties to North Korea -- who are both reportedly being held on national security grounds.