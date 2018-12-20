A handout image dated Apr. 26, 2017 and made available by the International Crisis Group on Dec. 11, 2018 showing Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig at an undisclosed location. EPA-EFE FILE/INTERNATIONAL CRISIS GROUP HANDOUT

(FILE) - A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Canadian businessman Michael Spavor after at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 3, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Canada revealed a third Canadian national in just over a week has been detained in China since the arrest in Vancouver, British Columbia, of Huawei Technologies Co.'s chief financial officer, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that this new case appears to differ from the detention last week of two Canadians -- a former diplomat, Michael Kovrig, and an entrepreneur, Michael Spavor, with ties to North Korea -- who are both reportedly being held on national security grounds.