Cargo ship MV Bavaria prepares to sail into the sea after loading Canadian waste at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Olongapo city, north of Manila, Philippines, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUN DUMAGUING

A handout photo made available by Greenpeace shows environmental activists displaying a banner reading 'Philippines is not a dumpsite' next to the cargo ship MV Bavaria, the vessel hired to ship back the container vans loaded with trash from Canada, during a protest in Olongapo City, Zambales province, Philippines, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Cargo ship MV Bavaria sails into the sea after loading Canadian waste at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, Olongapo city, north of Manila, Philippines, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUN DUMAGUING

The 69 containers of garbage from Canada that had been waiting in ports in the Philippines for six years finally departed early Friday for their place of origin after weeks of diplomatic tension between the two countries.

"Baaaaaaaaa bye, as we say it," tweeted Foreign Affairs Secretary, Teodoro Locsin, along with the picture of the vessel MV Bavaria belonging to Maersk shipping company, which carried the containers from Subic port, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) away from Manila.