Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C, back), his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (L), their sons Xavier (2-L) and Hadrien (2-R), daughter Ella-Grace (C) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talk before posing for a group photo during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential estate in New Delhi, India, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C, back), his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (L), their sons Xavier (2-L) and Hadrien (C, front), daughter Ella-Grace (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2-R) pose for a group photo during a ceremonial reception at the Presidential estate in New Delhi, India, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The Prime Minister of Canada met with his Indian counterpart on Friday, concluding a controversial one-week trip to the subcontinent, including a slip by the Canadian embassy, who invited a Sikh separatist to a dinner-reception.

The two countries signed six agreements covering information technology, energy, sports, intellectual property, higher education, and science and innovation during the visit, Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi announced in a joint press conference in New Delhi.