Darren Karasiuk, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Recreational Use at MedReleaf, poses for a photo in a grow room in Markham, Canada, 21 June 2018. MedReleaf is a licensed Canadian producer of cannabis for medicinal use. Starting 17 October 2018, recreational use of marijuana will be legal across Canada. Each province will decide its own rules for where marijuana will be sold and where it may be consumed. The City of Markham is on the north-east border of Toronto. EPA-EFE/FILE/WARREN TODA

Marijuana plants grow at MedReleaf in Markham, Canada, 21 June 2018. MedReleaf is a licensed Canadian producer of cannabis for medicinal use. Starting 17 October 2018, recreational use of marijuana will be legal across Canada. Each province will decide its own rules for where marijuana will be sold and where it may be consumed. The City of Markham is on the north-east border of Toronto. EPA-EFE/FILE/WARREN TODA

Darren Karasiuk, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Recreational Use at MedReleaf, stands in a grow room in Markham, Canada, 21 June 2018. MedReleaf is a licensed Canadian producer of cannabis for medicinal use. Starting 17 October 2018, recreational use of marijuana will be legal across Canada. Each province will decide its own rules for where marijuana will be sold and where it may be consumed. The City of Markham is on the north-east border of Toronto. EPA-EFE/FILE/WARREN TODA

Marijuana plants grow at MedReleaf in Markham, Canada, 21 June 2018. MedReleaf is a licensed Canadian producer of cannabis for medicinal use. Starting 17 October 2018, recreational use of marijuana will be legal across Canada. Each province will decide its own rules for where marijuana will be sold and where it may be consumed. The City of Markham is on the north-east border of Toronto. EPA-EFE/FILE/WARREN TODA

The Government of Canada will announce the pardon of Canadians convicted of possession of marijuana on Wednesday, the day that recreational cannabis consumption will be legalized throughout the country.

According to media reports on Tuesday, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pardon individuals convicted in the past for possession of up to 30 grams of marijuana.