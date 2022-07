A view of the Four Seasons Hotel (R) and adjoining luxury serviced apartment complex Four Seasons Place (C) where, according to reports, Chinese-born billionaire Xiao Jianhua was abducted by unknown persons on 27 January 2017, in Hong Kong, China, 01 February 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

The Canadian embassy in Beijing said Tuesday that a Chinese-Canadian businessman has been put on trial in China without consular access five years after going missing from an opulent Hong Kong hotel.