Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves the Supreme Court of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, after a March 6, 2019, court appearance in which her first extradition hearing was set for May 8. Meng is battling extradition to the United States, where she faces fraud charges. EPA-EFE/RICH LAM

A Canadian court on Wednesday ruled that Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's initial extradition hearing will take place on May 8 in the western city of Vancouver.

The senior executive with that Chinese telecommunications giant faces fraud charges in the United States, where an indictment unveiled in January accused her of deceiving banks into approving transactions that may have violated unilateral US sanctions against Iran.