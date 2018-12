Experts investigate the remains of the aircraft where the current Governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso was traveling, along with her husband, the former Governor of the same State Rafael Moreno Valle, in Puebla, Mexico, Dec 25 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX CORTES BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Experts from the Public Prosecutor's Office of the State of Puebla and Civil Aeronautics continue with the expertise in the area of the plane crash in which the governor of Puebla, Martha Erika Alonso, her husband Rafael Moreno Valle and three other people died, in Coronango, Mexico, Dec 26 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Ríos

Experts from the Public Prosecutor's Office of the State of Puebla and Civil Aeronautics continue with the expertise in the area of the plane crash in which the governor of Puebla, Martha Erika Alonso, her husband Rafael Moreno Valle and three other people died, in Coronango, Mexico, Dec 26 2018. EPA-EFE/Hilda Ríos

The government of Mexico announced on Wednesday that a team of experts from Canada will support the investigation of the Dec. 24 helicopter crash that killed the governor of the state of Puebla and her husband.

Governor Martha Erika Alonso and her husband Senator Rafael Moreno Valle passed away in the Coronango, Puebla crash along with one of the senator's assistants and the helicopter's pilot and first official.