Visitors are reflected in a mirror with the Huawei company logo during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, 16 October 2017EPA-EFE/FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, attends the VTB Capital's 'RUSSIA CALLING' investment forum in Moscow, Russia, 02 October 2014 . Meng Wanzhou has been arrested in Canada at the request of US authorities. According to US media reports, Meng Wanzhou was detained for potential US sanction violations. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will remain in prison for another day following Monday's decision of a Canadian judge to hold the third hearing on Tuesday to determine if he grants her a release on bail.

Judge William Ehrcke of the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada, announced that the hearing will continue Tuesday after hearing the arguments of the defense attorneys to grant Meng's bail while it is decided whether she is to be extradited to the United States.