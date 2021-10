Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to repair ties with Indigenous people Monday by visiting a former residential school in British Columbia Monday, following the discovery in May of more than 200 unmarked graves of Aboriginal children.

During his visit to the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and the town of Kamloops, Trudeau apologized several times for his decision to go on vacation with his family on Sep.30, the first Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada.