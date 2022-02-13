Canadian veterans sing the national anthem on the Canadian Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near Parliament hill as truckers continue to protest in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

A supporter walks through the truckers near Parliament hill as truckers continue to protest in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

Police in Canada on Sunday cleared anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have been blocking the bridge that is the main land route to the United States for a week.