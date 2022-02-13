Police in Canada on Sunday cleared anti-vaccine mandate protesters who have been blocking the bridge that is the main land route to the United States for a week.
A supporter walks through the truckers near Parliament hill as truckers continue to protest in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE
Canadian veterans sing the national anthem on the Canadian Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near Parliament hill as truckers continue to protest in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 12 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE
