A vendor of products and accessories for the use of marijuana shows items to a client, in Toronto, Canada, 17 October 2018. Canada became the first industrialized country and the second in the world behind Uruguay to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. EFE-EPA/Osvaldo Ponce

People view the merchandise in a store specializing in products and accessories for the use of marijuana in Toronto, Canada, 17 October 2018. Canada became the first industrialized country and the second in the world behind Uruguay to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. EFE-EPA/Osvaldo Ponce

A marijuana store in Toronto, Canada, 17 October 2018. Canada became the first industrialized country and the second in the world behind Uruguay to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. EFE-EPA/Osvaldo Ponce

Tens of thousands of people all across Canada on Wednesday were able to smoke marijuana legally after the entry into force of a law - the first ever enacted by an industrialized country - allowing the recreational use of cannabis.

The first people to benefit from the measures were the residents of the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, on Canada's Atlantic coast.