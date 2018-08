Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, 12 July 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government has no plans to call an early election this fall, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

The comment follows speculation in the Canadian media about a possible early vote, which one widely-read columnist suggested could reset the Trudeau government's mandate amid heightened trade tensions with the US and conflicts with the recently elected government of Ontario, Canada's largest province.