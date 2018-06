(FILE) A customers cannabis items purchase at the Harborside cannabis dispensary in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

(FILE) The flag flies at half mast and the gates to Parliament Hill are closed to the public in Ottawa, Canada, Oct. 23, 2014. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

(FILE) A retail clerk shows a cannabis plant to a customer at the Harborside cannabis dispensary in Oakland, California, USA, Jan. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Canadian Senate approved Thursday a bill to legalize recreational use of marijuana, making way for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fulfill his electoral promise of decriminalizing cannabis.

The controversial bill was approved by the upper house with 56 votes in favor, 30 against and one abstention.