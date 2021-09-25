A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Canadian businessman Michael Spavor after at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, 03 September 2013 (reissued 13 December 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadians detained in China since December 2018 and accused of espionage, are on their way home, Canada's prime minister announced on Friday.

The two were detained days after the arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, who was also freed by Canada and on her way back to China on Friday. She reached a deal with United States prosecutors who had accused her of bank fraud to evade sanctions imposed by Washington on Iran.