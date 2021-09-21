Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau (2-R), standing next to his wife Sophie Gregoire (L), daughter Ella Grace (2-R) and son Xavier (R), addresses supporters as he celebrates his election victory in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 20 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ERIC BOLTE

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau (R), next to his wife Sophie Gregoire (L), greets supporters as he celebrates his election victory in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 20 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ERIC BOLTE

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau (R), next to his wife Sophie Gregoire (L), addresses supporters as he celebrates his election victory in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 20 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ERIC BOLTE

The leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said early Tuesday after winning the country's federal elections that Canadian voters have chosen "a progressive plan" and that he is ready to form a government.

Trudeau addressed supporters gathered at a hotel in Montreal at 1.30 am after 91 percent of the votes had been counted and Elections Canada showed that his Liberal Party had secured 158 seats of the 338-member House of Commons (lower house of parliament) and 31.8 percent of the votes.