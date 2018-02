Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada compete in the Ice Dance Short Dance of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A multiple exposure image of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the US compete in the Ice Dance Short Dance of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France compete in the Ice Dance Short Dance of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada in action during the Ice Dance Short Dance of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Muir broke their own world record in the Ice Dance Short program on Monday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

The pair scored 83.67 points, passing the 82.68 score they registered last year, to top the ice dance ranking heading into the free dance on Tuesday.